York County happenings: School open house; remote-controlled aircraft; swimming lessons

Staff report

York Catholic

In-person open house

York Catholic High School, 601 East Springettsbury Ave., will be holding an in-person open house for perspective junior and senior high students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Students and parents will be able to tour the school and talk to staff members. Masks and social distancing protocols will be observed.

For more information, contact the school at 717-846-8871.

Wing Nutz

Remote-control aircraft show

Wing Nutz of York will be holding its annual Float Fly RC Air Show from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at William H. Kain Memorial Park.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will feature remote-controlled aircraft of all sizes and types. All remote-control pilots with an active Academy of Model Aeronautics membership are encouraged to participate.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, along with games and prizes. CDC and state health guidelines will also be followed.

For more information, visit www.wingnutzofyorkpa.com.

York YMCA

Group swim lessons available

The York YMCA has announced registration is now open for children's group swim lessons.

The two-week group lessons are for ages 3 and up and will take place at the Graham Aquatic Center Outdoor Pool, 543 N. Newberry St. in York. These lessons are for children with little to no swimming experience.

Children will grouped by preschool, ages 3-5, and school aged, 5 and up. Class dates are July 27 through Aug. 6 and Aug. 10 through Aug. 20. Both two-week sessions will run from 9:50-10:30 a.m., and there will be no classes on Fridays.

Cost is $65 for members and $95 for guests.

For more information or to register, call 717-843-7884.