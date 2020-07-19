York County happenings: Man shot; early trash collection; picnic canceled

Staff report

York City

Man shot Saturday morning

York City Police are investigating a shooting involving a 37-year-old man early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at 1:11 a.m. on Grant Street in York City.

Officer Derek Hartman, a spokesperson for the department, said the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition.

Hartman said it appears the man was targeted. He said no arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. You also can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

York City

Trash collection starts early

Republic Services will be collecting curbside trash one hour earlier next week because of an anticipated heat wave.

York City customers will need to place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening before and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, according to a city news release.

Crews will not return for items placed out after 5 a.m.

“Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure,” the release states. “Hot temperatures often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

Monday through Friday, high temperatures are expected to range from 90 to 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Felton

Church cancels picnic

Cross Roads United Methodist Church, located at 7677 Church Road in Felton, has canceled its church picnic, originally set for Aug. 15 at Hershaull Park.

The picnic was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The church hopes the picnic will return next year.