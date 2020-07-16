York County happenings: Roadwork this weekend; York City needs a tree

Staff report

Mount Rose Avenue

Construction to close Haines Road

The northern leg of Haines Road will be closed this weekend for construction on Mount Rose Avenue, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The section of Haines Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

A detour will be in place using Route 462, Route 24 and Route 124, and Mount Rose Avenue will be reduced to a single lane during construction, the release states.

Drivers traveling north on Haines Road will have to make left or right turns at the intersection with Mount Rose and will not be able to drive straight through the intersection, PennDOT said.

Roadwork

Apple Hill entrance to close

A road leading to an entrance at Apple Hill Health Campus will temporarily be closed this weekend, according to a news release.

From 8:30 p.m. Friday until mid-afternoon Saturday, Monument Road will be closed from South George Street to the first entrance of the Apple Hill Health Campus.

The road closure is expected to last less than 24 hours, the release states.

Patients and visitors will need to use Grantley Road to access the Apple Hill Health Campus, located at 25 Monument Road.

Apple Hill Health Campus has been undergoing construction on its new heart and vascular center.

The new center is expected to open by early 2021, a news release states.

York City

Looking for a Christmas tree

York City official are looking for offers from the local community for a Christmas tree to be placed in Continental Square during the holiday season.

They need a spruce over 30 feet tall that will be removed at no cost to the property owner.

For more information or to submit your offer contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351.