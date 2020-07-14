York County happenings: Outdoor theater showcase, vacation Bible school

Staff report

Stewartstown

Theater group presents outdoor showcase

The Stewartstown Summer Theatre will be presenting an outdoor showcase from Wednesday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the theater will not be preforming a musical but will instead sing and dance 80 minutes of well-known theater songs.

Showtimes will be 8 p.m. for all performances, except for Sundays which will begin at 5 p.m. The shows are free, but a ticket must be presented for admittance due to state guidelines.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and social distance when coming to the event. No on-site restrooms will be available.

For more information or tickets, visit www.sumctheatre.com or call 717-746-6265.

Hanover

Vacation Bible school to begin

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover, invites children to attend vacation Bible school, Sunday, July 26, through Friday, July 31.

The opening ceremony will be Sunday, July 26, during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Children will meet 6:30-8:30 p.m. on select days according to age groups.

Children ages 3-5 will meet Sunday and Monday, July 26-27. Children in kindergarten through second grade will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29. And students in grade 3 through 6 will meet on Thursday and Friday, July 30-31.

Registration is required. Call the church office, 717-632-3954, for more details or register online at www.cbchanover.org.