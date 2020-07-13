York County happenings: Virtual support group, Medicare seminar, summer theater showcase

Staff report

Coroner report

Woman dies three weeks after crash

A woman died three weeks after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Dover Township, the York County Coroner said.

April Swartz, 42, of Conewago Township, died Friday at York Hospital, the coroner said Sunday.

Swartz was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after losing control of her car and crashing at 6 p.m. on June 18 in the area of 5501 Carlisle Road in Dover Township, according to a news release.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating the incident.

Senior Commons

Virtual support group for caregivers

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill will be hosting a free virtual Zoom caregiver support group meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

Memory Care Director Katy Barrington will present an interactive learning experience to help participants understand the difference between dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

For more information or to register for the meeting, call 717-741-0961.

Agency on Aging

Seminar on Medicare

The York County Agency on Aging will be hosting a free virtual Zoom seminar on different Medicare plans and options available to seniors.

Topics in the seminar will include:

Review of the benefits provided under Medicare

Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options

Prescription drug coverage

Savings program and preventive services

Supplemental insurance plans

MyMedicare.gov and other technological tools

The seminars will run 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesdays, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 27.

For more information or to register for the seminar, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.

Hanover

Vacation Bible school to begin

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover, invites children to attend vacation Bible school, Sunday, July 26, through Friday, July 31.

The opening ceremony will be Sunday, July 26, during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Children will meet 6:30-8:30 p.m. on select days according to age groups.

Children ages 3-5 will meet Sunday and Monday, July 26-27. Children in kindergarten through second grade will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29. And students in grade 3 through 6 will meet on Thursday and Friday, July 30-31.

Registration is required. Call the church office, 717-632-3954, for more details or register online at www.cbchanover.org.

Stewartstown

Theater group presents outdoor showcase

The Stewartstown Summer Theatre will be presenting an outdoor showcase from Wednesday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the theater will not be preforming a musical but will instead sing and dance 80 minutes of well-known theater songs.

Showtimes will be 8 p.m. for all performances, except for Sundays which will begin at 5 p.m. The shows are free, but a ticket must be presented for admittance due to state guidelines.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and social distance when coming to the event. No on-site restrooms will be available.

For more information or tickets, visit www.sumctheatre.com or call 717-746-6265.