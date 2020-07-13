York County Agency on Aging hosts a free virtual seminar on Medicare plans
Staff Report
The York County Agency on Aging will be hosting a free virtual Zoom seminar on different Medicare plans and options available to seniors.
Topics in the seminar will include:
- Review of the benefits provided under Medicare
- Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options
- Prescription drug coverage
- Savings program and preventive services
- Supplemental insurance plans
- MyMedicare.gov and other technological tools
The seminars will run 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesdays, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 27.
For more information or to register for the seminar, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.