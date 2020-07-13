York County Agency on Aging hosts a free virtual seminar on Medicare plans

Staff Report

The York County Agency on Aging will be hosting a free virtual Zoom seminar on different Medicare plans and options available to seniors.

Topics in the seminar will include:

Review of the benefits provided under Medicare

Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options

Prescription drug coverage

Savings program and preventive services

Supplemental insurance plans

MyMedicare.gov and other technological tools

The seminars will run 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesdays, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 27.

For more information or to register for the seminar, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.