York County Agency on Aging hosts a free virtual seminar on Medicare plans

The York County Agency on Aging will be hosting a free virtual Zoom seminar on different Medicare plans and options available to seniors.

Topics in the seminar will include:

  • Review of the benefits provided under Medicare
  • Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options
  • Prescription drug coverage 
  • Savings program and preventive services
  • Supplemental insurance plans
  • MyMedicare.gov and other technological tools

The seminars will run 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesdays, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 27.

For more information or to register for the seminar, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.  