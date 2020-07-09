York County happenings: Roadwork in Hellam Twp.; deer licenses go on sale; blood drive

Staff report

Hellam Township

Road to close for weekend

A detour through Cool Creek Road over Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township is scheduled for this weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Cool Creek Road will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday while repairs are completed, PennDOT said.

Drivers will be directed around the bridge closure by way of Route 462, Freysville Road, Route 124, Mount Pisgah Road and Main Street in Yorkana, according to a news release.

Additionally, daylight lane restrictions will be in place, with two-way traffic maintained during the travel hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the release states.

Repairs to Cool Creek Road started in May.

The $3 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Lebanon County, in January.

The project is expected to be finished by October, said Mike Crochunis, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

Anterless deer

Hunting license on sale Monday

Anterless hunting licenses will be available to Pennsylvania residents beginning Monday, county officials announced.

The cost for resident hunters is $6.90 per license.

Non-residents can apply beginning July 20, at a cost of $26.90 per license. Applications should be mailed, along with payment in the form of a check or money order, to the York County Treasurer’s Office, 28 E. Market St., Room 126, York, PA 17401.

Hunters can check the status of their applications on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at pa.wildlifelicense.com.

For questions or concerns, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 717-787-4250 or visit pgc.pa.gov.

New Cumberland

Blood drive planned

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave.in New Cumberland, has announced a community blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, 8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday, July 25, at the church.

Social distancing and sanitary protocols will be in place. All donors are also being asked to call the blood bank to schedule an appointment time and wear a mask when entering the church and throughout the donation process.

For more information or to schedule an appointment time, call 1-800-771-0059.