New Cumberland First Church of God holding community blood drive

Staff Report

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave.in New Cumberland, has announced a community blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, 8 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday, July 25, at the church.

Social distancing and sanitary protocols will be in place. All donors are also being asked to call the blood bank to schedule an appointment time and wear a mask when entering the church and throughout the donation process.

For more information or to schedule an appointment time, call 1-800-771-0059.

