York County happenings: Movies at the stadium; astronomy group cancels events; library events online

Friday nights

Movies coming to Revs stadium

The York Revolution and Appell Center for the Performing Arts have announced their movies for the upcoming Friday night film series at PeoplesBank Park.

The series includes:

"Sonic the Hedgehog" on Friday

"Back to the Future" on July 24

"The Secret Life of Pets" on July 31

All movies will be shown on the video board and will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 and can be purchased in advance online. Attendees are also welcomed to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit in the outfield. Popcorn, candy, drinks and chips will be available for purchase.

A free patio party will also take place from 5-8 p.m. before each movie. The party offers live music, bar food and alcoholic/non-alcoholic drinks for purchase.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.

Astronomical Society

All events canceled

The York County Astronomical Society has canceled its planned public starwatch, which was originally set for Saturday at the observatory in John C. Rudy County Park.

All future YCAS hosted events will be canceled until a vaccine is widely available for COVID-19, the group said in a news release.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/astroyork.

Libraries

SummerQuest online

York County Libraries will be hosting three upcoming online summer programs as part of their SummerQuest program for children and teens.

The first is local storyteller Beth Rebert, who will be hosting a Fun-in-It Storytelling program. Using props, costumes and character voices, she will tell the tale of "The Magic Fish" by Freya Littledale. The program will begin on Monday with multiple dates through July 22.

The second is a "Leap into Science" program being instructed by STEM Academy math and science teacher Ben Olewiler. This program is geared toward elementary school aged children and integrates open-ended science activities with children's books. The program will begin on Wednesday, with multiple dates throughout the month.

The third is entomologist Ryan "The BugMan" Bridge. He will be presenting this summer "The Myth and Magic of Insects," on how insects were revered throughout history and helped the planet survive. This program is geared for ages 5 and up. The presentation will be starting on July 20 with multiple dates throughout the month.

All of these programs and presentations will be presented on Zoom.

For more information or to register for any of the programs, visit summerquest.yorklibraries.org.