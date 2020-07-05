York County happenings: Trash pickup change; public star watch; online cooking class

Staff report

York City

Early trash pickup

York City has announced that due to the extreme heat expected for this week, trash pickup by Republic Services will start an hour earlier, at 5 a.m., from Monday to Friday.

Residents are asked to put trash out beginning at 5 p.m. the evening before and no later than by 5 a.m. the morning of pickup day.

Crews will not return to pick up trash put out after 5 a.m.

Astronomical Society

Public star watch on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will host a public star watch at 8 p.m. Saturday its observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing rules will be enforced and masks are required for everyone at the event.

The observatory is closed to the public. Telescopes will be brought out to the grass field, and video camera eyepieces may be used to show the view in the telescope.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the current events and the July night sky. Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects to include the Ring Nebula and star clusters. Hot beverages and light refreshments will be available.

While this event is free and open to the public, donations will help the society continue to bring astronomical events to the York County and surrounding areas.

When arriving at the John C. Rudy County Park, use the main park entrance. Follow the signs and lights to the event. For more information on planetarium shows, special classes and other YCAS events, go to www.facebook.com/astroyork.

Senior Commons

Online cooking class

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York will be hosting an online cooking demonstration from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Culinary director Jessica Pies will show a step-by-step process for making a blackberry peach grilled cheese with bacon and roasted balsamic honey carrot fries.

To help prepare for the class, individuals should purchase the following items: blackberries, peaches, goat cheese, fontina cheese, brie, bacon, sourdough bread, baby carrots, balsamic glaze and honey.

The class is free, but individuals must call 717-741-0961 to register for the Zoom link.