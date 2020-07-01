York County happenings: No buses on holiday; Ma & Pa tours; events at Dover fire company

Staff report

Rabbit Transit

No buses on holiday

Rabbit Transit has announced it will not be operating any paratransit, Rabbit Express or fixed-route services in York County on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Services will resume at regularly scheduled times on Sunday.

For more information on services, visit www.rabittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Tours available

The Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society has announced the reopening of the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, on Sundays through Sept. 6.

The 45-minute guided tour of Muddy Creek Forks, plus a motorcar train ride led by costumed interpreters, will take place at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m. Guided tours also are being offered for the village this year.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, only 25 people can ride the train at one time. Advance tickets are recommended. The train will also be sanitized after every trip and all staff and visitors must wear masks. Social distancing will also be used throughout the trip.

The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. For more information and to order tickets visit www.maandparailroad.com/.

Union Fire Co.

Meat drawing and more

Union Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing on Friday, July 10, at the station, 30 E. Canal St.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with meat drawings starting at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, face masks are recommended. If you are ill, the company asks that you stay home.

The service project for July and August will be collecting school supplies for needy children in the area. Contact Elaine at 717-292-1392 or Cathy at 717-873-0385 with any questions.

The company will hold a food truck event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 11. A variety of food items will be available to purchase.

Bingo will reopen on Monday, July 13. Doors open at 4 p.m.