York County happenings: Online concert; PennDOT news; Camp Security; man shot

York County Libraries

Online concert on Wednesday

York County Libraries will be holding a free live streaming online concert by Steven Courtney at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Courtney has been a family favorite at our libraries for many years. We are delighted that he’s back this summer to inspire kids to embrace kindness and friendship,” York County Libraries Youth Services Director Paula Gilbert said in a news release.

The free event is part of the York County Libraries SummerQuest program for children up to 18 years old.

The concert will be followed by several guest storytellers including Gov. Tom Wolf, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, PA Representative Carol Hill-Evans, and PA Senator Dave Arnold.

For more information or to resister for the event visit yorklibraries.org.

PennDOT

Expiration dates pushed back again

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a deadline extension to renew drivers licenses, identification cards, camera cards and learner's permits for residents due to the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Expiration dates for those products originally scheduled to expire between March 16 and July 31, have now been extended to July 31.

Vehicle registrations of all classes, safety and emissions inspections, and persons with disabilities parking placards have not been extended.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Camp Security

Volunteers needed for dig

Camp Security is seeking volunteers to dig, clean artifacts and take part in laboratory work for the upcoming archaeological work season.

Interested volunteers will have until July 17 to sign up for the first phase of work, which includes excavation and laboratory work, according to a news release from the organization. The first phase will occur from July 22 to July 30.

The deadline to apply for the second phase, which includes surface collection and metal detecting surveys, is Sept. 4. The second phase of work will take place Sept. 10 through Oct. 8

Interested volunteers can sign up at www.campsecurity.org/ or visit the site's Facebook page.

Camp Security, located in Springettsbury Township, was a Revolutionary War camp for British prisoners of war, according to a news release.

York City

29-year-old man shot

A 29-year-old man was found shot in York City early Monday, police said.

York City Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 a.m. Monday to the 800 block of South Beaver Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, the release states. The man had not been identified as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anybody with information regarding this incident can contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.