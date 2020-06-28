York County happenings: Two fatal crashes; Kane Brown reschedules; app challenge

Staff report

Jackson Township

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A man died Friday night after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Jackson Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Dennis Kime, 31, of Paradise Township, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.

Kime was riding west on Route 30 in the eastbound lane, the coroner's office said in a news release Saturday morning.

A Hyundai Tiburon driving in the eastbound lane attempted to swerve to avoid the motorcycle, but Kime's vehicle struck the car, the report said.

The condition of the other individuals involved in the crash was unknown, the release said. The crash occurred in the 5900 block of West Lincoln Highway.

No autopsy will be conducted on Kime, but a routine toxicology will be completed, the report said.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

York Township

Motorcyclist dies in crash

A motorcyclist from Red Lion died Saturday evening after hitting a pickup truck in York Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Christopher Sabb, 29, died at the scene at 9:08 p.m. after hitting the truck Saturday at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road in York Township, the coroner's office said in a news release.

Sabb, of West Broadway, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle and died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the release.

There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology tests will be run, the office said.

The incident is being investigated by York Area Regional Police.

York State Fair

Kane Brown to perform in 2021

Singer Kane Brown has rescheduled his concert for the 2021 York State Fair.

The concert, which was canceled this summer along with the fair because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held at 8 p.m. on July 26, 2021, the fair announced Friday in a news release.

All tickets purchased for the Brown concert will remain valid. Tickets can be refunded starting at 10 a.m. July 8.

In October 2017, Brown, 26, became the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1 songs on all five main Billboard country charts. His list of awards includes Male Video of the Year from CMT last year for "Lose It" and three American Music Awards in 2018 for favorite country male artist, favorite country song and favorite country album.

Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx recently rescheduled their concert for July 24, 2021, at the York State Fair.

Rep. Scott Perry

Congressional App Challenge

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, has invited Pennsylvania students in the 10th Congressional District to compete in the Congressional App Challenge.

This national competition is aimed at students who have an interest in computer programming and coding.

The CAC accepts apps written in any language and is open to middle school and high school students who live or go to school in the 10th Congressional District.

Submissions are now being accepted, and students are being encouraged to register online by Sept. 10, with a final deadline of Oct. 19.

For more information or to register, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.