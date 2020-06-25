York County happenings: Virtual Career Fair; COVID-19 antibody tests; church events

Staff report

YCEA Career Fair

Focus on those with criminal backgrounds

The York County Economic Alliance’s Virtual Career Fair series Friday will focus on opportunities for individuals with criminal background.

Presenters for the noon event include representatives from FedEx Ground, York Container Co. and HACC Workforce Development.

Registration through Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIWIgmawRAyH_18jw0VYEg?fbclid=IwAR3xHnRn_kV6u-FVQofdtu1bXp8OlwAZIHFZHKlPEvVYNyMXB1kRX_He-y4. The event will also be streamed live on the organization's Facebook page.

Patient First

COVID-19 antibody tests

Patient First will now be offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all of their medical centers on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Anyone over the age of 5 can be tested, and no appointment is needed.

Antibody testing is for patients who believe they have had the virus in the past and are not showing any more symptoms. The group recommends getting tested at least 14 days after showing symptoms because it may take up to two weeks before your body develops antibodies.

Most patients will also not incur an out-of-pocket expense for the test.

Patient First is also continuing to offer drive up COVID-19 tests at designated centers. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.patientfirst.com/covid-19-testing.

St. James Lutheran

In-person services to begin

St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road in Brogue, has announced a restart date of in-person worship service and also restart of the Monday Morning Quilt Group and Community Clothes Closet.

In-person worship services will begin on Sunday, July 5. A Bible study will start at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Monday Morning Quilt Group will restart monthly meetings at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, in the church social hall.

The Community Clothes Closet will start scheduling appointments for Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14. Anyone interested is asked to 717-927-9497 to make an appointment by Wednesday, July 8. Gloves will be provided to pick out clothes.

Those attending any of the events are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Spry Church

Food pantry open, yard sale planned

Spry Church, 50 School St. in York Township, will continue to hold its weekly food pantry and will also be holding an upcoming community yard sale.

The food pantry will continue to distribute food boxes to families in need from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Individuals interested are asked to call 717-741-1429 before 4 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve a box before coming on Thursday to pick it up.

For those unable to pickup on Thursday, the pantry will be open 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.

The community yard sale will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 3, at The Link Community Youth Center. The center is located across the street from the church.

For more information on either of these events, visit www.sprychurch.com.

Rep. Scott Perry

Congressional App Challenge

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, has invited Pennsylvania students in the 10th Congressional District to compete in the Congressional App Challenge.

This national competition is aimed at students who have an interest in computer programming and coding.

The CAC accepts apps written in any language and is open to middle school and high school students who live or go to school in the 10th Congressional District.

Submissions are now being accepted, and students are being encouraged to register online by Sept. 10, with a final deadline of Oct. 19.

For more information or to register, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.