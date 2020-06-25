U.S. Rep. Scott Perry announces Congressional App Challenge

Staff Report

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, has invited Pennsylvania students in the 10th Congressional District to compete in the Congressional App Challenge.

This national competition is aimed at students who have an interest in computer programming and coding.

“STEM and computer-based skills will drive the future of our Nation and prove essential to ensuring that the United States remains competitive and innovative," Perry said in a news release.

The CAC accepts apps written in any language and is open to middle school and high school students who live or go to school in the 10th Congressional District.

Submissions are now being accepted, and students are being encouraged to register online by Sept. 10, with a final deadline of Oct. 19.

For more information or to register, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.