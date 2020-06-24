CLOSE

Some area churches opened their doors for the first in-person worship services in weeks following the governor's shutdown orders. York Dispatch

St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road in Brogue, has announced a restart date of in-person worship service and also restart of the Monday Morning Quilt Group and Community Clothes Closet. 

In-person worship services will begin on Sunday, July 5. A Bible study will start at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Monday Morning Quilt Group will restart monthly meetings at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, in the church social hall.

The Community Clothes Closet will start scheduling appointments for Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14. Anyone interested is asked to 717-927-9497 to make an appointment by Wednesday, July 8. Gloves will be provided to pick out clothes.

Those attending any of the events are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

PHOTOS: Community-wide worship service at Penn Park
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Pastor Bill Kerney, the Black Minister's Association president, welcomes attendees at a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
Pastor Bill Kerney, the Black Minister's Association president, welcomes attendees at a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Robin Ransom-Wormley of York, sings along to "Way maker" being performed by the Genesis Church Worship Arts Team as several area churches come together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
Robin Ransom-Wormley of York, sings along to "Way maker" being performed by the Genesis Church Worship Arts Team as several area churches come together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Krystany Evans of Temple Grace Ministries takes part in a worship song during a community-wide service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
Krystany Evans of Temple Grace Ministries takes part in a worship song during a community-wide service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of Temple of Grace Ministries sing as York area churches come together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of Temple of Grace Ministries sing as York area churches come together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Dr. Larry Walthour of Shiloh Baptist Church, leads the alter call as York area churches come together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
Dr. Larry Walthour of Shiloh Baptist Church, leads the alter call as York area churches come together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo
York area churches came together for a community-wide worship service at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity, Sunday, June 14, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
