St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road in Brogue, has announced a restart date of in-person worship service and also restart of the Monday Morning Quilt Group and Community Clothes Closet.

In-person worship services will begin on Sunday, July 5. A Bible study will start at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Monday Morning Quilt Group will restart monthly meetings at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, in the church social hall.

The Community Clothes Closet will start scheduling appointments for Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14. Anyone interested is asked to 717-927-9497 to make an appointment by Wednesday, July 8. Gloves will be provided to pick out clothes.

Those attending any of the events are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

