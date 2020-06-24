CLOSE Gov. Tom Wolf during a visit to the York County Food Bank East York Emergency Food Hub in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. York Dispatch

Spry Church, 50 School St. in York Township, will continue to hold its weekly food pantry and will also be holding an upcoming community yard sale.

The food pantry will continue to distribute food boxes to families in need from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Individuals interested are asked to call 717-741-1429 before 4 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve a box before coming on Thursday to pick it up.

For those unable to pickup on Thursday, the pantry will be open 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.

The community yard sale will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 3, at The Link Community Youth Center. The center is located across the street from the church.

For more information on either of these events, visit www.sprychurch.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/06/24/spry-church-continue-distribute-food-plans-community-yard-sale/3233161001/