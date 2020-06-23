Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
York County happenings: Dunkin' reopens; food truck event; bridge closed
York County happenings: Dunkin' reopens; food truck event; bridge closed
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
York County happenings: Dunkin' reopens; food truck event; bridge closed
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. York Dispatch
Dunkin'
Remodeled restaurant reopens
Dunkin' is offering a $1.49 medium hot or ice coffee special for the new remodeled location at 701 Loucks Road in York through Wednesday, July 1.
This 2,000-square-foot location will offer a modern design with an open floor plan and brighter colors and will also offer signature cold beverages.
Hours for this location are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
To help mitigate efforts with COVID-19 health crisis, all Dunkin' locations have suspended dine-in service. Orders can be placed at the drive-thru, on the Dunkin' app and for take-out.
For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 82
- 2 of 82
- 3 of 82
- 4 of 82
- 5 of 82
- 6 of 82
- 7 of 82
- 8 of 82
- 9 of 82
- 10 of 82
- 11 of 82
- 12 of 82
- 13 of 82
- 14 of 82
- 15 of 82
- 16 of 82
- 17 of 82
- 18 of 82
- 19 of 82
- 20 of 82
- 21 of 82
- 22 of 82
- 23 of 82
- 24 of 82
- 25 of 82
- 26 of 82
- 27 of 82
- 28 of 82
- 29 of 82
- 30 of 82
- 31 of 82
- 32 of 82
- 33 of 82
- 34 of 82
- 35 of 82
- 36 of 82
- 37 of 82
- 38 of 82
- 39 of 82
- 40 of 82
- 41 of 82
- 42 of 82
- 43 of 82
- 44 of 82
- 45 of 82
- 46 of 82
- 47 of 82
- 48 of 82
- 49 of 82
- 50 of 82
- 51 of 82
- 52 of 82
- 53 of 82
- 54 of 82
- 55 of 82
- 56 of 82
- 57 of 82
- 58 of 82
- 59 of 82
- 60 of 82
- 61 of 82
- 62 of 82
- 63 of 82
- 64 of 82
- 65 of 82
- 66 of 82
- 67 of 82
- 68 of 82
- 69 of 82
- 70 of 82
- 71 of 82
- 72 of 82
- 73 of 82
- 74 of 82
- 75 of 82
- 76 of 82
- 77 of 82
- 78 of 82
- 79 of 82
- 80 of 82
- 81 of 82
- 82 of 82
Jacobus
Food trucks on the Fourth
The Jacobus Lions Club Inc. will be holding a community grab-n-go food truck event, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Jacobus Park.
The following groups and vendors will be in attendance:
- Goodwill Fire Co. chicken barbecue (Saturday only).
- Scout Troop 69, selling hot dogs
- Carman's Ice Cream
- Brickers French Fries
- Dog House Grill
- Stacey's Orangeade
- Jean's Funnel Cakes
- Mr. Bill's
- Dellinger's Concessions, selling cotton candy and specialty drinks
The entrance for the event will be on School Street, with the exit onto South Pleasant Avenue. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jacobus Ambulance Service.
For more information, visit http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/jacobus/.
Fairview Township
Bridge repair
A bridge on Old Forge Road in Fairview Township will be closed starting Wednesday for maintenance work.
The bridge spans Little Breeches Creek between Lisburn Road and Foxfire Lane at the York County and Cumberland County line. It is expected to be closed for four to six weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Work will include milling, paving, rock placement, debris removal and expansion dam replacement.
A detour will be in place using Lisburn Road, Route 2017, and Route 114, which includes Main Street in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County, and Cedars Road and Lewisberry Road in Fairview Township, York County.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments