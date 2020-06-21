CLOSE

Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City

19-year-old man shot

A 19-year-old man was injured as a result of a shooting in York City on Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:41 p.m. Saturday, York City Police initiated a traffic stop for a car in the 500 block of West Market Street. Officers found one person inside who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The 19-year-old man was taken to York Hospital to be treated for his injuries and later released, the release states. 

Police said he was targeted in this shooting. 

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or contact the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.

Pennsylvania

Hunting licenses on sale Monday

Hunting licenses for the 2020-21 season will go on sale Monday in Pennsylvania. 

General hunting and furtaker licenses will remain $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for non-residents.

For residents 65 years and older, one-year licenses are $13.90, while a lifetime license costs $51.90. Resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses for $101.90 that affords them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Seniors still would need to purchase bear licenses to pursue them and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, also are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

Big-game hunting will be held on the following dates: Sunday, Nov. 15, archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22, bear hunting; and Sunday, Nov. 29, deer hunting during regular firearms season.

Pennsylvania residents who purchase a 2020-21 hunting license are eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 13. Nonresidents can apply July 20. 

For more information, go to www.pgc.pa.gov.

PHOTOS: Available for adoption at York County SPCA
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Filbert, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Filbert, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Maybelle, a 7 year old female black Labrador mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Maybelle, a 7 year old female black Labrador mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cali, a 3 month old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cali, a 3 month old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Coco, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Coco, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hamphrey, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hamphrey, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Snow, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Snow, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Griphook, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Griphook, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Slug, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby who is blind, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Slug, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby who is blind, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Slug, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby who is blind, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Slug, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby who is blind, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scott Tot, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scott Tot, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Buster, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buster, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Skinny Mini, a 1 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Skinny Mini, a 1 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Violet, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Violet, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Violet, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Violet, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Mario, a 5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mario, a 5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Luna, a 2 year old female cattle dog mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Luna, a 2 year old female cattle dog mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cashew, a 3 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cashew, a 3 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cole, a 4 year old male Shar-Pei, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cole, a 4 year old male Shar-Pei, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Blue, a 2 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Blue, a 2 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Maybelle, a 7 year old female black Labrador mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Maybelle, a 7 year old female black Labrador mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jake, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jake, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bluebell, a female rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bluebell, a female rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Coco, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Coco, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Puffer, a 3 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Puffer, a 3 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bunilla Ice, left, and Mary Hoppins, both female rabbits, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bunilla Ice, left, and Mary Hoppins, both female rabbits, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Filbert, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Filbert, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Avalon, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Avalon, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pineapple, a 1-5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pineapple, a 1-5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Buster, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buster, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Maybelle, a 7 year old female black Labrador mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Maybelle, a 7 year old female black Labrador mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cali, a 3 month old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cali, a 3 month old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bee, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bee, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Clam, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Clam, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Barnacle, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Barnacle, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Franko, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Franko, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rabbit Downey Jr., a male rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rabbit Downey Jr., a male rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Octopus, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Octopus, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lilly, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lilly, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Romeo, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Romeo, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pink, a 2 year old female gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pink, a 2 year old female gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Aloy, a 1 year old female tortoise shell, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Aloy, a 1 year old female tortoise shell, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Whisper, an 8 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Whisper, an 8 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kitty, a 5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kitty, a 5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Oreo, a 9 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Oreo, a 9 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rhett, an adult male white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rhett, an adult male white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dino, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dino, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Nila, a 1 year old female calico, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Nila, a 1 year old female calico, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scarlett, an adult female white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scarlett, an adult female white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
November, a 1-5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
November, a 1-5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Angel Food Cake, a 1 year old female tortoise, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Angel Food Cake, a 1 year old female tortoise, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leo, a 1 year old male tan tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Leo, a 1 year old male tan tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otis, a 7 year old male pointer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Piranha, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Piranha, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sauce, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sauce, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Evie, an adult white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Evie, an adult white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Caterpillar, a 3 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Caterpillar, a 3 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Punky, a 4 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Punky, a 4 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Skylar, left, and Grumps, both 2 year old females, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Skylar, left, and Grumps, both 2 year old females, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Skylar, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Skylar, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sophie, a 12 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sophie, a 12 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Baby Girl, an 11 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Baby Girl, an 11 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Summer

    Lincoln Charter, YMCA team up

    Lincoln Charter School is partnering with the YMCA to offer summer learning opportunities to students and aid in their return back to school amid COVID-19.

    The school's board of directors approved the "YMCA Summer Learning Loss Prevention" program June 4.

    "Lincoln Charter School has had a long-standing relationship with the YMCA of York and York County and has collaborated on many projects in the West End Community," Lincoln's director of outreach, Anne Clark, said in a news release.

    Lincoln will enroll 20 students per grade for grades K-5, and 90 participants have signed up so far. To register, families can visit the Lincoln Charter School Facebook page.

    The day-long sessions will be held at Championship Community Center, at 459 West King St., in York City, beginning July 1.

    The summer program was designed by the YMCA to help elementary students reading below grade level.

    "The program focuses on phonics, writing and reading to boost literacy skills, with enrichment activities to support physical and social-emotional growth," according to the YMCA's website.

    Students will also be able to enjoy enrichment activities such as archery, art, swimming and science.

    YMCA is also offering a separate learning loss prevention program for students throughout the county in grades 1-8, beginning June 29. 

    York Revolution

    Fourth of July event canceled

    July4York, a popular fireworks and Fourth of July festival held at PeoplesBank Park, was cancelled this year, officials announced Thursday.

    Officials with Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, said it wouldn't be feasible to host a large-scale gathering due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Given the ongoing public safety concerns regarding the pandemic and the restrictions established by the state to address those concerns, it is simply not possible to host our large public event this year," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release.

    July4York has been an annual Fourth of July event in York County for five years.

    In addition to fireworks, other activities also included live music, rock climbing, lawn games and face painting, according to the Eventive website.

    "We are sorry we won’t be able to celebrate as a community in person, but we know our friends and neighbors will still mark the occasion in their own safe way — and in spirit we’ll be right there with each of them," Menzer said.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/06/21/york-county-happenings-man-shot-hunting-licenses-sale-july-4-york-canceled/3233106001/