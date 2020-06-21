CLOSE Kimora, a 3 year old female terrier pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Thursday, June 18, 2020. York Dispatch

York City

19-year-old man shot

A 19-year-old man was injured as a result of a shooting in York City on Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:41 p.m. Saturday, York City Police initiated a traffic stop for a car in the 500 block of West Market Street. Officers found one person inside who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The 19-year-old man was taken to York Hospital to be treated for his injuries and later released, the release states.

Police said he was targeted in this shooting.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or contact the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.

Pennsylvania

Hunting licenses on sale Monday

Hunting licenses for the 2020-21 season will go on sale Monday in Pennsylvania.

General hunting and furtaker licenses will remain $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for non-residents.

For residents 65 years and older, one-year licenses are $13.90, while a lifetime license costs $51.90. Resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses for $101.90 that affords them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Seniors still would need to purchase bear licenses to pursue them and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, also are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

Big-game hunting will be held on the following dates: Sunday, Nov. 15, archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22, bear hunting; and Sunday, Nov. 29, deer hunting during regular firearms season.

Pennsylvania residents who purchase a 2020-21 hunting license are eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 13. Nonresidents can apply July 20.

For more information, go to www.pgc.pa.gov.

Summer

Lincoln Charter, YMCA team up

Lincoln Charter School is partnering with the YMCA to offer summer learning opportunities to students and aid in their return back to school amid COVID-19.

The school's board of directors approved the "YMCA Summer Learning Loss Prevention" program June 4.

"Lincoln Charter School has had a long-standing relationship with the YMCA of York and York County and has collaborated on many projects in the West End Community," Lincoln's director of outreach, Anne Clark, said in a news release.

Lincoln will enroll 20 students per grade for grades K-5, and 90 participants have signed up so far. To register, families can visit the Lincoln Charter School Facebook page.

The day-long sessions will be held at Championship Community Center, at 459 West King St., in York City, beginning July 1.

The summer program was designed by the YMCA to help elementary students reading below grade level.

"The program focuses on phonics, writing and reading to boost literacy skills, with enrichment activities to support physical and social-emotional growth," according to the YMCA's website.

Students will also be able to enjoy enrichment activities such as archery, art, swimming and science.

YMCA is also offering a separate learning loss prevention program for students throughout the county in grades 1-8, beginning June 29.

Buy Photo Guests take hot air balloon rides from the infield of PeoplesBank Park during Independence Day celebrations, Tuesday July 4, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Revolution

Fourth of July event canceled

July4York, a popular fireworks and Fourth of July festival held at PeoplesBank Park, was cancelled this year, officials announced Thursday.

Officials with Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, said it wouldn't be feasible to host a large-scale gathering due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the ongoing public safety concerns regarding the pandemic and the restrictions established by the state to address those concerns, it is simply not possible to host our large public event this year," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release.

July4York has been an annual Fourth of July event in York County for five years.

In addition to fireworks, other activities also included live music, rock climbing, lawn games and face painting, according to the Eventive website.

"We are sorry we won’t be able to celebrate as a community in person, but we know our friends and neighbors will still mark the occasion in their own safe way — and in spirit we’ll be right there with each of them," Menzer said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/06/21/york-county-happenings-man-shot-hunting-licenses-sale-july-4-york-canceled/3233106001/