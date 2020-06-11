York County happenings: Road closure; produce, milk from food bank; new library service
North Hopewell Twp.
Road to close for repairs
Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township will be temporarily closed starting Monday for repairs, PennDOT said.
A detour will be in place using Seaks Run Road, Susquehanna Trail and Ridge View Road, according to a news release.
The repairs to replace a pipe and stabilize a stream bank on Swamp Road is a $5 million project contracted through Lobar Site Development Corporation in Dillsburg.
Work on Swamp Road is expected to be finished by the end of August, the release states.
York County Food Bank
Produce and milk distributions add
The York County Food Bank will be holding grab-and-go fresh produce and milk distributions starting Friday at the East York Hub, located at 1094 Haines Road.
This distribution will take place 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of June.
The food bank will also still be holding weekly Tuesday distributions 4-7 p.m. at the East York drive-thru and 4-5 p.m. at the York City walk-thru, 254 W. Princess St.
Anyone struggling to buy food can attend any of these events. No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the items can be placed in it.
Restaurants
Red Robin to reopen
The Red Robin Restaurant in York, 1500 Mount Zion Road, will be reopening for indoor and outdoor dining on Friday based on state guidelines and codes.
The restaurant will also be donating 10% of sales on Friday to the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania. HARP gives out one-time grants to hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
York County Libraries
Curbside pickup begins Monday
The York County Libraries system has announced that starting Monday, the libraries will begin to offer curbside and lobby pickups with increased loan periods of four weeks, along with book return and drop boxes.
They will also be adding online services, including holds, over 80,000 digital e-books/movies/music/comics, digital story times, payments/donations, book discussions, library card requests and Summer Quest.
The following libraries are participating at this time:
- Arthur Hofnagel Public Library of Glen Rock
- Collinsville Community Library
- Dillsburg Area Public Library
- Dover Area Community Library
- Glatfelter Memorial Library
- Guthrie Memorial Library
- Kaltreider-Benfer Library
- Kreutz Creek Library
- Martin Library
- Mason-Dixon Public Library
- Paul Smith Library of Southern York County
- Red Land Community Library
- Village Library
Hours/days of lobbies and curbside pickups vary by location.
For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/reopening/.
York Catholic
Virtual open house
York Catholic High School will be hosting a virtual open house, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Future students and parents will have the opportunity to speak with faculty, find out about extracurricular activities available and sit in on a virtual class.
For more information and to sign-up visit www.yorkcatholic.org.
Salem UCC
Food pantry opens
Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, has announced the opening of Salem's Community Food Pantry for families and individuals in need.
The pantry is located in the rear parking lot of the church and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Donations are also being accepted and may be dropped off in the rear of the church between the set of double glass doors.
For more information on the pantry, call 717-428-2443.
Penn Park
Community worship service
A public community worship and prayer service will be held 2-4 p.m Sunday at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity.
The service is free and will be led by pastors and church leaders from the greater York area.
