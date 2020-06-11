North Hopewell Twp.

Road to close for repairs

Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township will be temporarily closed starting Monday for repairs, PennDOT said.

A detour will be in place using Seaks Run Road, Susquehanna Trail and Ridge View Road, according to a news release.

The repairs to replace a pipe and stabilize a stream bank on Swamp Road is a $5 million project contracted through Lobar Site Development Corporation in Dillsburg.

Work on Swamp Road is expected to be finished by the end of August, the release states.

York County Food Bank

Produce and milk distributions add

The York County Food Bank will be holding grab-and-go fresh produce and milk distributions starting Friday at the East York Hub, located at 1094 Haines Road.

This distribution will take place 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of June.

The food bank will also still be holding weekly Tuesday distributions 4-7 p.m. at the East York drive-thru and 4-5 p.m. at the York City walk-thru, 254 W. Princess St.

Anyone struggling to buy food can attend any of these events. No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the items can be placed in it.

Restaurants

Red Robin to reopen

The Red Robin Restaurant in York, 1500 Mount Zion Road, will be reopening for indoor and outdoor dining on Friday based on state guidelines and codes.

The restaurant will also be donating 10% of sales on Friday to the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania. HARP gives out one-time grants to hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Buy Photo Ellie Nowak of York City and her children Rosie, 4 and Anthony, 2, look over the kid's passports during York County Libraries' launch of the "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" early childhood initiative program at Martin Library Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. During the free program, families use a child's library-issued "passport" from any York County library, to log reading milestones, with those reaching the 1000-book goal invited to a graduation ceremony next August. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County Libraries

Curbside pickup begins Monday

The York County Libraries system has announced that starting Monday, the libraries will begin to offer curbside and lobby pickups with increased loan periods of four weeks, along with book return and drop boxes.

They will also be adding online services, including holds, over 80,000 digital e-books/movies/music/comics, digital story times, payments/donations, book discussions, library card requests and Summer Quest.

The following libraries are participating at this time:

Arthur Hofnagel Public Library of Glen Rock

Collinsville Community Library

Dillsburg Area Public Library

Dover Area Community Library

Glatfelter Memorial Library

Guthrie Memorial Library

Kaltreider-Benfer Library

Kreutz Creek Library

Martin Library

Mason-Dixon Public Library

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County

Red Land Community Library

Village Library

Hours/days of lobbies and curbside pickups vary by location.

For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/reopening/.

York Catholic

Virtual open house

York Catholic High School will be hosting a virtual open house, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Future students and parents will have the opportunity to speak with faculty, find out about extracurricular activities available and sit in on a virtual class.

For more information and to sign-up visit www.yorkcatholic.org.

Salem UCC

Food pantry opens

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, has announced the opening of Salem's Community Food Pantry for families and individuals in need.

The pantry is located in the rear parking lot of the church and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Donations are also being accepted and may be dropped off in the rear of the church between the set of double glass doors.

For more information on the pantry, call 717-428-2443.

Penn Park

Community worship service

A public community worship and prayer service will be held 2-4 p.m Sunday at Penn Park to continue York's peaceful call for racial justice and equity.

The service is free and will be led by pastors and church leaders from the greater York area.

