Hanover

Green phase changes

Hanover has announced changes to its operations starting on Friday as York County moves into the green phase of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Here are the changes:

On Monday, June 15, borough offices will reopen for direct pubic interaction, with social distancing enforced and masks worn.

Playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball and basketball courts will reopen Friday, with playground equipment sanitized weekly.

The summer playground program will start on Monday, June 15, and will continue for six weeks from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Elm, Myers, Deguy and Baer parks.

The library will start curbside pickup on Monday, June 15.

Public meetings will take place in the borough building, with social distancing and masks worn.

Buy Photo Volunteer Tim Rahley directs traffic during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Food Bank

Pop-up distributions planned

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding pop-up drive-thru food distributions throughout the county this month.

Here are the distributions and dates:

Saturday at Susquehannock High School, 3280 Fissels Church Road.

Thursday, June 18, at Red Lion High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave.

Saturday, June 20, at John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville

Saturday, June 27, at Spring Grove High School, 1490 Roths Church Road, tentative

All of these food distributions will run 12:30-1:30 p.m.

