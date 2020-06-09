York County happenings: Hanover plans changes, Food Bank distributions set
CLOSE
The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch
Hanover
Green phase changes
Hanover has announced changes to its operations starting on Friday as York County moves into the green phase of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Here are the changes:
- On Monday, June 15, borough offices will reopen for direct pubic interaction, with social distancing enforced and masks worn.
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball and basketball courts will reopen Friday, with playground equipment sanitized weekly.
- The summer playground program will start on Monday, June 15, and will continue for six weeks from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Elm, Myers, Deguy and Baer parks.
- The library will start curbside pickup on Monday, June 15.
- Public meetings will take place in the borough building, with social distancing and masks worn.
Food Bank
Pop-up distributions planned
The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding pop-up drive-thru food distributions throughout the county this month.
Here are the distributions and dates:
- Saturday at Susquehannock High School, 3280 Fissels Church Road.
- Thursday, June 18, at Red Lion High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave.
- Saturday, June 20, at John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville
- Saturday, June 27, at Spring Grove High School, 1490 Roths Church Road, tentative
All of these food distributions will run 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/06/09/york-county-happenings-hanover-plans-changes-food-bank-distributions-set/5329246002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments