Buy Photo Fire fighters from York Area United and Eagle Fire company in Mount Wolf responded to a working fire at Motel 6 on Arsenal Road, Sunday, June 7, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Motel 6

Fire under control quickly

It only took crews 10 minutes to get a fire that started at a Motel 6 on Sunday evening under control, officials said.

The blaze, which was reported at 5:52 p.m. at Motel 6, 323 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, was a "very minor" incident, according to Battalion Chief Brett Graham of York Area United Fire and Rescue.

"The guys got in there very quick and took care of business," Graham said. "From what I read people writing on Facebook, it wasn't as bad as what people made it out to be."

The blaze, which started in a wall, is still under investigation.

There was little damage to the building, and nobody staying at the motel was displaced, Graham said.

New Salem

Police say man pulled gun

A New Salem man is facing charges after pulling a gun on his neighbor during an argument, state police said.

Carl Joseph Vanderheyden Jr., 30, is facing one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court records.

Carl Joseph Vanderheyden Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

He was arraigned and released after posting bail of $10,000 and faces a July 10 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J Reilly.

According to a news release, state police responded to the 100 block of West George Street in New Salem round 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports of loud fireworks.

Troopers said an investigation determined Vanderheyden got into a verbal argument at some point with his neighbor, a 60-year-old man, and drew a firearm on him.

Vanderheyden was taken into custody without incident and taken to Central Booking to be arraigned.

