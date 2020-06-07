Fire, EMS companies

$50M in grants available

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that $50 million in grants will be available to support fire and EMS companies in Pennsylvania affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These grants will go a long way to support their heroic efforts amid a very difficult public health crisis that has created a financial burden for many of these companies,” Wolf said in a news release.

Officials said $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies, and the remaining $6 million will go to emergency medical service personnel.

“It has become a struggle just to keep the lights on for far too many of the companies that protect our communities,” state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said. “I am pleased that our office can help get these funds out to the companies most in need.”

Information about the program and instructions on how to apply will be available online at the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website in the coming weeks, the release said.

Fawn Grove

Olde Tyme Days canceled

Event organizers have canceled Fawn Grove Olde Tyme Days due to concerns over COVID-19.

The 31st annual event, scheduled from June 26 to June 28, would have benefited Citizens Volunteer Fire Co. and included live bands, kids activities and flea markets.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly and we waited as long as possible before coming to this final decision," event organizers said in a Facebook statement Sunday.

Organizers said they are hoping to plan smaller events later this year.

"We did not want to cancel the show, but due to the liability and current state guidelines we felt that canceling was our best choice for Olde Tyme Days," the Facebook post reads.

The Southern Branch YMCA of York County has opened registration for this summer's Camp Discovery. (Photo: submitted)

Southern Branch YMCA

Camp Discovery registration open

The Southern Branch of YMCA is now accepting registrations for their summer Camp Discovery program.

The camp is for children ages 5-12 with activities such as field trips, science lessons, swimming, sports, art and humanities, along with the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The registration fee is $30 per child and $50 for family, and the weekly fee is $155 for family memberships and $200 for youth membership/non-members.

For more information, visit http://yorkcoymca.org/camp-discovery/.

Bar Foundation

Proposals due by June 26

The York County Bar Foundation is now accepting proposals for the YCBF's Impact Grants program and the Henry Lenz Memorial Fund.

The Impact Grants program is for innovative projects and services by the nonprofit community to better serve vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, victims of abuse, mental health issues, prison, court treatment and recovery homes.

The Henry Lenz Memorial Fund serves to improve the circumstances of children who come under the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system in the county.

Proposals are due by noon on June 26 at the York County Bar Foundation, 137 E. Market St., or by email to victoria.connor@yorkbar.com. Those submitting proposals will be notified by Aug. 1 on a decision on full grant submission.

The proposals (no more than two pages) should include:

Summary of the program and how it address YCBF's interest

Project leaders and partners

Estimated costs

How the program/project will sustain long term funding

No proposals will be accepted for annual operating expenses

For more information on the grants, visit www.yorkbar.com and click on the foundation link.

