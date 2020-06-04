CLOSE A parade of first responders, including police, fire and a medical helicopter, show support for WellSpan York Hospital staff Tuesday, May 26, 2020. York Dispatch

Drivers tests resume

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced it has now restarted driver skills testing, including motorcycle skills testing.

Customers whose skill tests that were canceled due to COVID-19 will be given priority, and they can reschedule by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills test in the appointment system beginning June 20.

Extra safety and cleaning protocols for the tests have also been enhanced, including:

In yellow phase, examiner will ask a few health screening questions before the test starts.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear a face covering or mask.

Examiners will be wearing gloves, eye protection and face mask and using an iPad, while disinfecting the screen.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Red Lion

Street fair canceled

The annual Red Lion Street Fair scheduled for Aug. 8 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Lion Area Business Association said the annual one-day event attracts between 5,000 and 7,000 people.

“We had hope(d) to be able to host this event, as we had a lot of new changes for 2020,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “While we understand everyone has different views about this, we have no choice under the state order(s).”

The street fair is expected to return for its 44th year in 2021.

Jacobus

No Fourth of July Blast

The annual Fourth of July Blast in Jacobus has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our decision was made to keep our community safe and make sure that our local businesses know they are supported and appreciated,” the Jacobus Lions Club Inc. said.

The Independence Day celebration is expected to return in 2021.

Windsor Township

Renovations at Giant

Major renovations are underway at the Giant store in Windsor Township, with the project expected to be completed by fall.

The store, located at 3175 Cape Horn Road, will remain open during the remodeling, the grocery store chain said in a news release Tuesday.

The new additions will simplify shopping for families, with a new modernized décor throughout the store, the company said.

The remodel also will include the addition of a new deli department and food court offering increased variety of meal-planning and grab-and-go options, the release said.

