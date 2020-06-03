Buy Photo York County Food Bank employee Joe McQuerrey, left, is assisted by volunteer Tom Peters while unloading a donation by Royal Farms at the food bank's distribution warehouse on Haines Road Monday, June 1, 2020. Royal Farms donated about 20,000 pounds of supplies, including items like milk, juice, deli meats and bread, according to the company's spokesperson Breahna Brown. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Food Bank

Distribution Thursday in Stewartstown

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stewartstown American Legion, 19222 Barrens Road, Stewartstown.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, visit www.yorkfoodbank.org or call 717-846-6435.

PennDOT

Drivers tests resume

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced it has now restarted driver skills testing, including motorcycle skills testing.

Customers whose skill tests that were canceled due to COVID-19 will be given priority, and they can reschedule by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills test in the appointment system beginning June 20.

Extra safety and cleaning protocols for the tests have also been enhanced, including:

In yellow phase, examiner will ask a few health screening questions before the test starts.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear a face covering or mask.

Examiners will be wearing gloves, eye protection and face mask and using an iPad, while disinfecting the screen.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Churches

Worship services planned

Spry Church located at 50 School St., will be holding in-person worship services again starting Sunday. A traditional service will take place at 9 a.m., while two contemporary services will take place at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday school for all and the children's programs including the nursery will resume at a later date. The church will be sanitized, hand sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be observed, and masks will be encouraged. Online worship services will continue. For more information, visit www.sprychurch.com.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will be holding Worship on the Lawn Services starting 10 a.m. Sunday. Attendees are asked to bring their own blanket or chair to the services. The services will be held on the grassy area near the playground so everyone will have enough room for social distancing. In case of rainy weather, services will revert to a drive-in format. Bathrooms will also be available inside the church with instructions on safe usage. For more information, visit www.stjohnyorkpa.com or call 717-840-0382.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/06/03/york-county-happenings-food-distribution-drivers-tests-resume-church-services/3138411001/