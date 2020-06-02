CLOSE The Kennard-Dale High School class of 2020 graduates make their way down North Main Street as they begin their rolling caravan in Stewartstown, Saturday, May 30, 2020. The caravan would end in Delta. York Dispatch

Peach Bottom

Siren test Wednesday

Exelon Generation will conduct a semi-annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The emergency warning siren system is located in a 10-mile radius surrounding the plant.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate but a warning to tune into to a local emergency alert broadcast from television or radio.

Rabbit Transit

Passes on sale

Rabbit Transit has announced it is now holding a 50% off Hop-n-Go bus passes sale through June 30.

Beginning Sunday, a fare collection will go back into effect for fixed route, Rabbit Express and the Stop Hopper services.

Passes can be purchased virtually on www.rabbittransit.org or on the Token Transit app, as well as in person at the York Transit Center.

For more information, call 717-846-RIDE.

Manchester Township

Help catch a prowler

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is looking for any information to assist with an investigation into a prowler incident on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bruaw Drive in Manchester Township, according to a news release.

Police received reports that a woman tried to enter a locked car. When the woman couldn't open the doors, she shined a light into the vehicle, the release states.

Police ask anybody with information regarding this incident to call 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

Small businesses

Apply for grants

Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus are now eligible to apply for grants from a $25,000 pool of funds created by Downtown Inc. and the York County Economic Alliance.

The Downtown Bloom Grant Program, made possible by donations through the annual Give Local York event, was created to "offer vital resources to assist businesses to restart, recover and thrive again," according to a Thursday news release.

“We know the importance of supporting our downtown business community now, more than ever,” said Elaine Bonneau, director of Downtown Inc.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 15.

Applicants must be located within York City's Central Business District. An illustration of the district can be found here. Grants require a 10% match.

Businesses must also employ no more than 50 full-time or part-time employees, according to the application page found here.

Grant funding cannot be used for recurring expenses such as salaries, bills and taxes.

It must instead be used for physical renovations, marketing and acquiring personal protective equipment.

Those who are awarded funding will be notified by June 26.

