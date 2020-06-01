CLOSE Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night. York Dispatch

York City

Streets closed Tuesday

York City will close portions of two roads on Tuesday evening to make space for ballot collection from the primary election and a protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

The right lane of East Market Street, between the intersection of George Street and Duke Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ballot collection at the York County Administrative Center, according to a city news release.

In addition, North George Street will be closed between the intersections of Market Street and Philadelphia Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The George Street closing will take place to "ensure pedestrian safety" during a protest at Continental Square scheduled at 5 p.m., the release states.

Demonstrators will not be permitted on the steps of the York County Judicial Center, officials said.

The protest will come a week after video surfaced of a Minnesota police officer restraining Floyd with his knee pinned against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Buy Photo Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Food Bank

Times changed

The York County Food Bank is changing the times for its Tuesday drive-thru East York Distribution Center and walk-thru distributions in York City.

The new hours of the East York Distribution Center, located on 1094 Haines Road, are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Hours for the walk-thru center at 254 W. Princess St. will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Anyone struggling to purchase food is welcome to visit either location. No identification is needed, but due to safety and health concerns only one person per household is asked to attend. Also, those attending the drive-thru are asked to leave room in the trunk of your vehicle for a food box.

WIC participants

Scam warning

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has warned participants in the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to be aware of a new phone scam targeting their personal information.

Although WIC clinics do perform eligibility determinations, they never call participants to request their bank account information to deposit funds, the department said.

To report a scam, contact local law enforcement or file a consumer complaint to the Pennsylvania Attorney General Office at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

For more information on WIC, visit www.pawic.com. WIC services will be available over the phone or online only until the county the participant lives in moves into the green phase during the coronavirus pandemic.

Small businesses

$25K in grants offered

Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus are now eligible to apply for grants from a $25,000 pool of funds created by Downtown Inc. and the York County Economic Alliance.

The Downtown Bloom Grant Program, made possible by donations through the annual Give Local York event, was created to "offer vital resources to assist businesses to restart, recover and thrive again," according to a Thursday news release.

“We know the importance of supporting our downtown business community now, more than ever,” said Elaine Bonneau, director of Downtown Inc.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 15.

Applicants must be located within York City's Central Business District. An illustration of the district can be found here. Grants require a 10% match.

Businesses must also employ no more than 50 full-time or part-time employees, according to the application page found here.

Grant funding cannot be used for recurring expenses such as salaries, bills and taxes.

It must instead be used for physical renovations, marketing and acquiring personal protective equipment.

Those who are awarded funding will be notified by June 26.

Hersheypark

Opening pushed back to July

Hersheypark had hoped to open in June, but has now pushed the date back another month during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the information currently available, Hersheypark now plans to open in July, if permitted by the state,” the park said in a Facebook post on its website Friday.

Summer tickets purchased before the start of the 2020 summer season will remain valid for any public operating day through June 30, 2021, including all seasonal events, according to the post.

“Our team is hard at work implementing a variety of new safety initiatives to welcome our guests back to a fun and safe environment,” the park said. “... We will share more details closer to our reopening.”

