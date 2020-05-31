York County happenings: Free rides from Rabbit Transit, donation from Royal Farms
Rabbit Transit
Free rides
Rabbit Transit has announced it will continue operating its fixed route program fare free through Sunday, June 7.
This includes being able to offer free rides on Tuesday's primary election day.
For Rabbit Transit route and schedule information contact 717-846-7433 or visit rabbittransit.org.
Royal Farms
Donation to Food Bank
Royal Farms said it will deliver a tractor-trailer full of food supplies to the York County Food Bank on Monday morning.
The truck will be filled with various food necessities, including cases of whole milk, 1% and chocolate milk, as well as orange juice, loaves of bread, sliced ham, turkey, American cheese and containers of yogurt, the company said in a news release.
The delivery also will include boxes of granola bars, nuts, chips, breakfast cakes and cases of bottled water.
Royal Farms is making similar donations to food banks in the five states the company serves, said company president John Kemp.
Jennifer Brillhart, president and CEO of the York County Food Bank, said she is grateful for the donation.
“We would not be able to meet the increased demand for our services because of this pandemic without food industry partners like Royal Farms,” she said.
