Spring Garden Twp.

Thefts from cars

The Spring Garden Police Department is looking for information regarding thefts from cars in several neighborhoods.

The thefts occurred Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Clover Lane, the 1300 block South Albemarle Street and the 700 block of Rathon Road, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact Spring Grove Police Officer Cody Thompson at 717-843-0851 or at cthompson@sgtpd.org.

PennDOT

More time for renewals

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced an extension on the expiration dates of driver licenses, photo ID cards, camera cards and learner's permits.

Any of these that were set to expire from March 16 through June 30 have now been extended to June 30. This is being done to help with the state mitigation efforts for COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

