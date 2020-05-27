Buy Photo Volunteer Crystal Miller of York Township and her daughters Lainey, 14, center, and Vanessa, 15, load a trunk with food during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County Food Bank

Distribution Saturday in Goldsboro

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Fishing Creek Salem United Methodist Church, 402 Valley Road.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-432-3053 or visit nhm-pa.org.

Diakon

Online session on adoption, foster parenting

Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries will be offering a free online informational session on providing child foster care and adoption, 6-8 p.m Wednesday, June 3.

For more information and access to the session, email Heidi Storey at Storeyh@diakon.org.

Sparrow Place will hold a spaghetti dinner and auction on June 27. (Photo: submitted)

Sparrow Place

Spaghetti dinner, auction

Sparrow Place will be holding Lift a Fork for Freedom, a charity spaghetti dinner and silent auction, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Grace Church Shrewsbury auditorium, 473 Plank Road in New Freedom.

The auction part of the event will be held as normal with social distancing, but the sit-down dinner will be dependent on the local COVID-19 guidelines and may be changed to carry-out only.

The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children (4-11) and free for children under 3.

Sparrow Place is a nonprofit that provides restorative care for women who have been victims of sex trafficking or sexual exploitation. For more information, visit www.sparrowplace.org.

