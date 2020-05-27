Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries offering free online session on foster care and adoption
Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries will be offering a free online informational session on providing child foster care and adoption, 6-8 p.m Wednesday, June 3.
For more information and access to the session, email Heidi Storey at Storeyh@diakon.org.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/05/27/diakon-lutheran-social-ministries-offering-free-online-session-foster-care-and-adoption/5265997002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments