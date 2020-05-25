Coronavirus

Guidelines for summer camps released

The state Department of Health on Friday issued guidelines for summer recreation, camps and pool.

Summer programs that provide child care and enrichment and recreational activities for children and youth are permitted to operate without a waiver in counties in the yellow and green phases of Gov. Tom Wolf’s phased-in reopening plan as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Overnight camps and organized team sports can only resume in the green phase, according to a news release.

Public playgrounds may be used by child care providers and summer programs offered in counties in the yellow or green phase.

All child care staff members must wear cloth face coverings when operating in the yellow phase.

Children do not need to wear cloth face coverings in child care, youth programs, or camps, although face coverings are still recommended by the CDC, especially for older youth, when feasible, particularly in indoor or crowded locations, the release said.

Public bathing places and other outdoor community pools are permitted to operate in counties in the yellow and green phases.

For more information on the state health guidelines, go to www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/20200522-Department-of-Health-2020-Summer-Program-FAQ.pdf

The guidelines issued Friday do not apply to public school-operated summer programs or extended school year services. Guidance related to reopening public schools will be released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

York County Parks

What's open and what's not

York County Parks and Recreation announced it has modified its operations as the county moves into the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan Friday.

The off-leash dog area at Canine Meadows in John Rudy County Park will open, according to a news release. Fountains, however, will be closed, so users should take water for their dogs.

Restrooms are open at the following locations: John Rudy Park: Pines Picnic Area; Rocky Ridge Park: Hidden Laurel and Oak Timbers; William H. Kain Park: Lake Redman and Lake Williams activity areas; Heritage Rail Trail: New Freedom Train Station.

Pavilions will be available for rental, but only for groups of 25 or fewer people. To reserve a pavilion, call the parks office at 717-840-7440, extension 2. Online reservations won’t be available until June 1.

Nixon Park Nature Center will reopen with limited hours. Sections of the building, like the hands-on touch room, will stay closed. Programs are on hold indefinitely. Call 717-428-1961 for hours of operation.

Officials noted:

All portable restrooms throughout the park system have been available for use. Additional cleaning protocols are in place. Users must practice social distancing and wear masks in the restrooms to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Park rangers will disperse groups of more than 25 people.

Picnic tables are available throughout the parks.

The following facilities remain closed:

Lake Redman boat rentals are closed indefinitely.

All playgrounds and soccer and softball fields remain closed.

The nature play areas at Rocky Ridge and Nixon parks also remain closed.

The Parks Administrative Building also remains closed to the public. Parks staff is available to the public by calling 717-840-7440 or emailing parks@yorkcountypa.gov. Park visitors who enter the administrative building must wear a mask at all times.

Rabbit Transit

Changes announced

Rabbit Transit has announced that with York and Adams counties moving to the yellow stage of the state reopening process the following changes:

Fixed route service will return to normal boarding procedures with passengers entering through the front door.

Driver barriers have been installed to help social distance between passengers and drivers.

Trip purpose has been expanded beyond life sustaining but still must be under state yellow guidelines.

Face coverings and masks are still required to ride.

Additional cleaning measures are also being taken.

For more information visit www.rabbittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.

