Rabbit Transit

No service Monday

Rabbit Transit has announced it will not operate any paratransit, Rabbit Express or York fix route services during the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.

For more information call 717-846-RIDE or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

York City

Parking enforcement to resume

York City will resume enforcement at parking meters, lots and garages beginning Tuesday, according to a news release.

The garages are located at 41 E. Market St., 25 W. Philadelphia St., and 15 W. King St., and their hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6: 30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hourly rates will be charged at the garages during operating hours.

Parking meters will be enforced between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who has purchased a core or non-core parking permit will be required to display it in the vehicle. To purchase either permit, contact York City Parking at 717- 849-2230.

SNAP

Online purchases approved

The Wolf Administration has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to join a pilot program that will allow Pennsylvania recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy groceries online.

This program promotes social distancing and helps with the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Once active by early June, only eligible food items normally paid for by SNAP can be purchased online. No delivery fees, driver tips, and other services charges can be charged. EBT cards will also not be accepted.

The three retailers available for the program are Walmart, Amazon, and ShopRite.

For more information about SNAP visit www.compass.state.pa.us.

York and Adams

State stores to reopen

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced the reopening of in-store purchases at Fine Wine and Good Spirits Stores in York and Adams counties beginning Friday as both move to yellow phase of the state reopening procedure.

The following mitigation efforts will also be in place:

No more than 25 people in a store at one time, including employees.

The first hour of each day will be designated for high risk customers.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all time.

Signage will direct customers to follow one-way patterns and refrain from touching products unless purchasing.

All sales will be final with no returns taking place.

Store employees has been installed at the registers.

Curbside pickup will also be available as well.

PennDOT

Licensing centers to reopen

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the reopening of photo and license centers with limited services beginning Friday in York and Adams counties as the area movies into the yellow phase of reopening.

These locations will be open:

York Driver and Photo Licensing Center, 2130 S. Queen St. in York.

Gettysburg Driver and Photo Licensing Center, 37 . Fourth St. in Gettysburg.

The following services will be offered:

Commercial driver license transactions, including renewals, replacements, medical examiner's certificates, date of proof transactions and hazardous materials rectification.

Initial insurance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, permit testing and ID card issuance.

Photo license services.

Driver license restoration services that cannot be done online or through mail.

Medical-related testing.

Non-U.S. citizen transactions.

Hours of operation for both locations will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The hours between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursdaywill be designated for customers 60 years of age and older.

The following photo licensing centers will reopen:

York Photo Licensing Center, 120 Roosevelt Ave. in York.

Stewartstown Photo Licensing Center, 63 N. Main St. (Opening Tuesday).

Hours of operation for both locations will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,.

All locations will be closed from Saturday through Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

All safety and COVID-19 protocols set by the state will be followed in all locations.

Hanover

Food Bank distribution

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at South Western High School, 200 Bowman Road.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-698-3365 or visit nhm-pa.org.

