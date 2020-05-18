Windsor Township

Coroner: Woman killed herself

The York County Coroner's Office has ruled a Maryland woman's death a suicide after her body was discovered in a car Saturday night.

Jacquetta Garner, 35, of Baltimore County, died at 7:13 p.m. along Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

Garner's death was ruled a suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release.

"According to reports, the driver of the vehicle had pulled over in the area ... followed by a reported 'pop' sound coming from the area of the vehicle, at which time the driver of the vehicle stopped moving," the release states.

York Area Regional Police Department responded to the incident and found no one else inside the car.

Spring Garden Twp.

Street sweeping to resume

Spring Garden Township has announced it has now restarted street sweeping.

Residents are reminded to move their vehicles on cleaning days. Check posted signs for your street cleaning day.

If vehicles are not moved, a parking violation ticket will be issued.

St. John Lutheran

Drive-in service planned

St. John Lutheran Church, located at 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will hold a drive-in parking lot worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Tab Cosgrove will be conducting the service outside the church, and worshipers will be able to listen via radio in their vehicles. Those arriving at the church will receive instructions on how to listen to the service and a bulletin, and drivers will be told where to park.

Due to restrictions on social gatherings, the church bathroom facilities will be unavailable.

For more information, call 717-840-0382.

