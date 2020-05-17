CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Coroner's office

Man found dead outside business

The death of a York City man found May 10 outside a Springettsbury Township business is under investigation, the York County Coroner's Office reported Thursday.

Jeffrey McKenzie, 24, of the 300 block of West Market Street, in York City was found dead about 10:59 a.m. outside the Capital Self Storage Building at 2611 E. Market Street, according to the report.

McKenzie was not an employee of Capital Self Storage, officials said.

McKenzie had "no obvious external trauma that may have contributed to his death," wrote York County Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau in her report.

The cause and manner of his death are pending a toxicology report following an autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital, in Allentown, Wednesday.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating the incident and have no other information to release at this time.

Dover Township

Death being investigated

A Dover Township man was found dead near a curb in a residential neighborhood Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Richard Borda, 37, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. in the area of Summer Drive and Fox Ridge Drive East in Dover Township.

He reportedly had been outside with his dog before his death.

The cause and manner of Borda’s death are pending final results from an autopsy performed Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner's office. Final results can take two to three months.

“There did not appear to be any external trauma that would have contributed to the death,” Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.

Giant Food Stores in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Giant

No more one-way aisles

Giant customers won’t have to worry about strolling down an aisle the wrong way anymore.

The signs and arrows that encouraged customers to follow one-way aisle traffic to create social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic are gone, an official at the grocery chain confirmed.

“We listen closely to our customers, and many expressed that the directional arrows, while well intended, could increase shopping time,” Giant spokesperson Ashley Flower said in a statement. “As a result, we removed the directional arrows.

“All other signage and social distancing measures remain in place.”

Red Lion

Food Bank to distribute food

The York County Food Bank announced it is holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion Area Senior High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone struggling to buy groceries can attend the event. Every household will receive a free emergency food box containing shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice and canned tuna.

Recipients also will receive fresh and frozen items including meat, produce and dairy.

Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week.

