York County happenings: PennDOT deadlines, showers for homeless, food distribution
PennDOT
Deadlines extended
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced extensions on the expiration dates of vehicle registrations, inspections and parking placards to help with the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The new extension dates are as follows:
- Vehicle registration of all classes, including mass transit, apportioned, fleet, dealer plate, temporary, and biennial farm certificates scheduled to expire March 16 through May 31 have now been extended until June 30.
- Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire March 16 through May 31 have now been extended until June 30.
- Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire March 16 through May 31 have now been extended until June 30.
For more information visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
YMCA
Showers open for homeless
The YMCA of York is offering free showers to the unsheltered homeless of York City at the Graham Aquatic Center, located at 543 N. Newberry St.
The showers will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. People coming to use the showers must use the entrance on the south side of the building next to Ferguson Elementary.
This service will continue until the county is moved to the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan.
Wrightsville
Pop-up food distribution
The York County Food Bank has announced it will hold another pop-up drive-thru food distribution 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St. in Wrightsville.
Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.
No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.
For more information, call 717-252-2609.
Lower Windsor Twp.
Bridge work to begin
Work will begin Tuesday on replacing a 100-year-old concrete slab span on a bridge in Lower Windsor Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the bridge that carries Route 124 over a tributary to Cabin Creek, just south of Yorkana, will be closed for up to 90 days while the existing structure is replaced with a precast concrete box culvert.
A detour, which follows Mount Pisgah Road, Main Street in Yorkana, and Bluestone Road, will be available for motorists.
The section of Route 124, locally known as East Prospect Road, averages more than 4,000 vehicles traveled daily, PennDOT said.
