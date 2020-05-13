CLOSE The bells toll at St. James Lutheran Church on West Market Street in Hallam to honor essential workers during the pandemic York Dispatch

Hellam Township

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 30

A 40-year-old man died after being struck by a small SUV Tuesday night while walking near Route 30 in Hellam Township.

The man was identified as Matthew Drzewiecki, of Columbia, Lancaster County, by the York County Coroner's office. His death was ruled an accident due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. between the Wrightsville exit and Wright’s Ferry Bridge, according to Hellam Township Police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was walking along Route 30 in an area not meant for foot traffic and was struck by a passing motorist,” police said in a news release early Wednesday morning. “The pedestrian was killed in the collision.”

Drzewiecki reportedly was walking in the passing lane of Route 30 west, around mile marker 252.2, when he was struck, the coroner's office reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information or dash camera footage of the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police Detective Jason Test or Sgt. Justin Golder at 717-434-1310.

Coroner

Woman dies 10 days after jump from garage

A 44-year-old Springettsbury Township woman died Tuesday, 10 days after jumping from a city parking garage, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

Abigail Gannaway, 44, died just after 2 p.m. at York Hospital of multiple blunt force trauma caused by the fall. Her death was ruled a suicide, Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release Wednesday.

According to York City Police, Gannaway jumped from the fourth floor of the parking garage at 25 W. Philadelphia St. around 3:45 p.m. on May 2.

Gannaway was found unresponsive on the ground and taken to the hospital.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner’s office said.

Gay said there have been 20 suicides in York County this year. She said there were 22 at this point a year ago and 36 in 2018.

PennDOT

Old photos to be used for licenses

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced it will now use existing photos on file for customers who renew their driver's license and identification cards.

Using existing photos will help limit the number of customers in the driver and photo licensing centers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, PennDOT said in a news release.

All customers who renew their license or ID card online or through the mail will receive a product with the most current photo available in PennDOT's system.

Individuals who renewed their license on or before May 10 will receive a camera card in the mail and will still have to visit a licensing center to obtain an updated photo. Expiration dates on these cards have been extended until June 30.

For more information on hours and operations of licensing centers, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Highways

PennDOT reopens more rest stops

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reopened three additional indoor rest facilities that were closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional cleaning and maintenance is being done at all locations.

Here are the reopened rest areas:

Interstate 70 westbound in Fulton County, 1 mile west of the Maryland state line.

Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 242.

Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, 10 miles west of Exit 256.

This brings the total to 36 rest areas that have reopened in the state. The rest area on I-83 north in York County was previously reopened.

Buy Photo First Presbyterian Church hands out Palm Sunday meals to the public during their annual dinner, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The pandemic forced the church to hand out pre-packaged dinners instead of the usual sit-down meal that's been held for about twenty years. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

First Presbyterian

Free ham dinner for community

First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St. in York, will have a free ham take-away dinner for the community on Sunday, May 24, starting at noon.

The meal will include glazed ham, pineapple stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, a cookie and a bag of candy for the kids. Limit is four meals per person, and food will be served until sold out.

Guests for the dinner may enter through the church gate on the corner of Queen and Market streets. There will be multiple pickup stations set up for social distancing.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/05/13/york-county-happenings-pedestrian-killed-woman-dies-after-jump-penndot-news-free-dinner/5185252002/