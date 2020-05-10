CLOSE York Revolution's drive-thru home opener at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. On what would have marked the Revolution's season opening home game, fans had the opportunity to buy a meal and then drive a lap around the warning track before picking up their food. York Dispatch

Hanover High

Graduation postponed

The Hanover Public School District announced it has moved its graduation ceremony to August.

The commencement, originally set for June 4, will now take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, school officials said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The school district said the rain date is 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.

The graduation will be held at Sheppard and Myers Stadium.

New Freedom

Lions Club Carnival canceled

This summer's New Freedom Lions Club Carnival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The carnival was set for June 30 to July 4.

“This is the first known cancellation of our traditional carnival in the 87-year history of the club,” the organization said in a Facebook post Friday night.

"The members feel the health and well being of all who attend the carnival is the first and foremost priority for our community."

Officials said the traditional fireworks show still is scheduled to be held July 3, at a time to be determined.

New Freedom is the latest summer carnival to be canceled.

The St. Joseph Carnival in Springettsbury Township, which traditionally kicks off the carnival season in York County, and the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival have announced the cancellation of their annual summer events over coronavirus concerns.

The future of other area carnivals and festivals remains up in the air, including the York State Fair, scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 2, and the Dallastown Carnival, set for Aug. 11 to 15.

South Eastern

Event postponed in March now canceled

The South Eastern Dollars for Scholars has officially canceled its Designer Bag and Basket Bingo, which was originally scheduled for March 13.

The organization could not schedule a new date for the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, organizers said.

Ticket holders have the option of leaving the purchased tickets as a donation or taking a picture of the tickets and sending the photo in an email to sedollarsforscholars@gmail.com by June 30 for a refund.

