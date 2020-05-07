CLOSE With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road. York Dispatch

Food Bank

Pop-up site at Susquehannock

The York County Food Bank will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution on Saturday at Susquehannock High School, located at 3280 Fissels Church Road in Glen Rock, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 800 households will be able to receive boxes of food. Anyone who is struggling to purchase food is welcome to attend. Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week.

No Identification is required but the food bank asks just one person per household attend due to health and safety concerns. Please, also clear space in the trunk of your vehicle to allow room for a food box.

Buy Photo Volunteer Roberta Daab of York Township prepares a walk-through area during a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. The majority of distribution was made via drive-thru service. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Leadership York

Registration opens

Registration for the Leadership Training Program and Leadership for Diverse Schools classes is now being accepted for 2021, Leadership York announced.

The Leadership Training Program is a nine-month course where participants learn about the county and get more involved in the community and making a difference. Local leaders and field experts conduct sessions on the economy, human services, education, law, diversity, government and health care.

The Leadership for Diverse Schools is a nine-month course for individuals in the K-12 education sector. Topics discussed include trauma and resilience, economic differences, adverse childhood experiences, race, religion and LGBTQ issues.

For more information or to register, visit leadershipyork.org.

York City

Grant program

York City has unveiled a micro-grant program for small business impacted by COVID-19 and mitigation efforts to stop its spread.

Until May 18, the city will accept applications for the program that can supply up to $5,000 per business in moderate and low income areas, which meet other criteria, according to a Thursday news release.

Businesses must be located in the city and be owned by a city resident. They must employee five or fewer employees and have proof of expenses.

Applicants also must demonstrate the financial impact the pandemic has had on the business, such as profit and loss statements in March and April, the release states.

The funding comes from the Federal Community Block Grant program.

Those wishing to apply can do so here. Any questions should be emailed to Blanda Nace, chief opportunity development officer, at bnace@yorkcity.org.

National Night Out

Organizers want to move event

National Night Out is strongly recommending police departments across the country celebrate the event the first Tuesday in October due to COVID-19.

At least one York County police department is taking the advice. The West Manchester Township Police Department announced Wednesday its night out will now held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Sunset Lane Park.

The event originally was scheduled for Aug. 4.

National Night Out is an effort to strengthen relationships between local police departments and the neighbors they protect, and the event includes free food, fun and games.

Hanover

Snack Town Brew Fest, Dutch Festival postponed

The Hanover Chamber Commerce has postponed the Snack Town Brew Fest and the Hanover Dutch Festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for the Snack Town Brew Fest is Saturday, Sept. 19. Those who have already purchased tickets for the event can use them for the new date. Ticket-holders who would like a refund should contact Eventbrite from the original confirmation email.

For more information visit www.snacktownbrewfest.com.

The new date for the Hanover Dutch Festival is Saturday, Sept. 26. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit hanoverchamber.com/hanover-dutch-festival.

