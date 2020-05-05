Water rescue

Child flown to Hershey

A child was flown to Hershey Medical Center after their foot became trapped in a flipped canoe at Yellow Breeches Creek on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Northern York County Fire & Rescue.

The child was with three other individuals who were rescued safely, the release states.

Emergency crews and rescue teams responded to 90 Creek Road in Carroll Township around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two firefighters who were part of the rescue team also were in distress on a nearby boat, according to York County 911.

One of the rescuers was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for evaluation, the news release states.

The condition of the child and rescuer are unknown.

Central York

Prom, graduation postponed

Central York has postponed its prom and graduation because of the coronavirus outbreak, the district announced Monday.

Several York County districts last week announced virtual or summer graduation ceremonies. But Central officials instead opted to hold off before making any new plans.

The prom, originally scheduled for May 16, and graduation, originally scheduled for May 22, will be held at a date to be decided, which might depend on guidelines from the governor and health officials.

"We continue to monitor the situation, the state guidance and the possible scenarios available to us to honor our seniors with traditions that they have anticipated throughout their Central experience," officials said in the Monday announcement.

"We appreciate the continued support, sharing of ideas and ongoing dialogue with our families, students and community members about these events," the update continued.

Seniors can expect updates in the coming weeks.

People in two cars fired guns at each other in the parking lot of Sheetz in the 2000 block of South Queen Street in York Twp. on Monday, May 4, 2020, York Area Regional Police said. (Photo: Submitted)

Sheetz

Gunfire between cars

York Area Regional Police are asking for the public's help to identify the people who fired guns at each other in a York Township parking lot on Monday night.

It happened at 10:35 p.m. in the lot of the Sheetz at 2068 S. Queen St., police said.

People in a black car and a white car exchanged gunfire in the lot, and both cars fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

One of the fleeing cars struck a Chevrolet Equinox as it left the lot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the shooters or the location of the cars involved is asked to contact Officer Thomas Redifer at 717-747-0716, ext. 511, or at tredifer@yapd.org.

