PennDOT

More time to renew

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has again extended expiration dates for various services amid the coronavirus crisis.

PennDOT said on Friday expiration dates have been extended until June 30 for driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits.

All driver and photo license centers have been closed since March 16.

Individuals can access the state’s driver and vehicles services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.

PennDOT had also paused issuing Real IDs throughout the state. Pennsylvania’s enforcement date has been postponed until October 2021.

Hanover

Coronavirus response updated

Hanover has announced a number of updates due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak:

All borough public meetings will be continued to be broadcast on the Zoom platform. This includes the Thursday, May 14, Stormwater Authority; Wednesday, May 20, Borough Council; and Thursday, May 21, Fire Commission.

The municipal building, library, Tanger Building, police and fire stations will remained closed to the public. Playgrounds and parks will also remained closed.

Essential services will continue, including police, fire, water, wastewater, recycling and trash collections, along with the recycling center. Large trash items will not be picked up, and no water shutoffs will be enforced.

The Market House will be open from 7 a.m. to noon beginning on Saturday for food vendors only. Masks and social distancing must be done.

Payments can be paid by using the drop boxes outside the municipal building, mailed or paid online.

For more information on meetings or payments visit www.hanoverboroughpa.gov , email info@hanoverboroughpa.gov or call 717-637-3877.

Buy Photo Sheetz on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Manchester Twp.

Sheetz reopens

A Sheetz in Manchester Township has reopened after an employee's positive COVID-19 test forced it to close last week.

The Sheetz location at 215 Arsenal Road has since been deep-cleaned and disinfected, according to a Monday news release. The company had also reached out to all employees who may have been in contact with the worker.

As of noon Monday, there were 702 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths linked to the coronavirus in York County.

There were 50,092 cases reported statewide, with the death toll reaching 2,458.

