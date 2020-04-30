Buy Photo Volunteer Roberta Daab of York Township prepares a walk-through area during a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. He food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. The majority of distribution was made via drive-thru service. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Wrightsville

Food boxes available

The York County Food Bank has announced it will hold a pop-up drive-thru food distribution 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Wright Restaurant, located at 234 N. Front St. in Wrightsville.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-252-2609.

Mount Rose

Traffic changes

A traffic switch is scheduled this weekend at the Mount Rose Avenue exit of I-83.

The switch will move traffic from Mount Rose Avenue to a newly constructed roadway and bridge spanning the interstate, allowing workers to reconstruct the existing roadway.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the change would go into effect Saturday evening and should be completed on Sunday, weather permitting.

The result will allow westbound traffic traveling from Mount Rose onto 1-83 south to forgo a right turn that formerly required drivers to turn around at Greenhill Road. They will now be able to take a left directly onto the on-ramp.

The existing southbound I-83 off-ramp will be temporarily closed and later reconstructed. The northbound on-ramp from Mount Rose Avenue eastbound will also close temporarily.

Eastbound traffic to I-83 north will be rerouted to turn right onto the I-83 south on-ramp and use the 16A exit at Queen Street to access the interstate.

I-83

Overnight lane restrictions

Kinsley Construction will resume its Interstate 83 resurfacing project on Sunday, which will lead to overnight lane restrictions between North George and Market streets.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, May 8, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.

Drivers should expect "occasional" ramp closures with detours at the North George Street (Exit 22), Route 30 (Exit 21) and Market Street (Exit 19) interchanges.

More: WellSpan Health has kits available to make 50,000 masks

More: Give Local York aims to re-create energy of live events online for day of fundraising

The work is part of a $5.4 million project that includes base repair, bridge deck patching and resurfacing on a 3.4-mile section of I-83, covering Springettsbury, Spring Garden and Manchester townships.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-August, the release states.

Email

Police warn of scam

York Area Regional Police are cautioning residents about an email scam that has popped up recently.

Scammers obtain an individual’s email address and an old password that hasn’t been used for awhile, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The scammers then send an email claiming to have sensitive information about a person, such as photos, accounts or tax information.

The scammers will ask for bitcoins or other forms of payment for the return of their target's information, police said.

Officers said they have responded to several similar calls recently and individuals should not contact or reply to the scammer.

York Township

Suspected DUI

A driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday is facing possible DUI charges, police said.

The vehicle left the road briefly, overturned and came to rest on its roof around 11:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Winterstown Road in York Township, according to York Area Regional Police.

The individual, who was not identified, was arrested for suspected DUI of drugs, police said.

No condition update was available on the individual.

Fairview Township

Residential electronics recycling

The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced that electronic recycling will resume Monday for Fairview Township residents only. The program was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The recycling drop-off facility located at 55 Fairview Road in New Cumberland will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When arriving at the facility, township residents must provide their name, address, wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing 6 feet apart.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/04/30/york-county-happenings-food-distribution-83-lane-restrictions-email-scam/3061002001/