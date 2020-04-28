York City

Yard waste collections

York City will resume its curbside yard waste collections on May 4, a service that was suspended as an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Materials that will be collected include leaves, garden residue and branches. Grass clippings are not permitted and should be discarded with regular trash, according to a Friday news release

City residents must use biodegradable paper bags or authorized yellow yard waste cans, both of which have a 40-pound maximum.

Plastic bags are not permitted, the release states.

The city's yard waste facility at Memorial Stadium will remain closed through May.

Providence Worship, a band associated with Providence Community Church in Spring Grove, will release its debut EP on Friday. (Photo: facebook.com)

Spring Grove

First EP for church band

Providence Community Church worship band Providence Worship is releasing its debut EP, "Live on the Hill," on Friday.

Providence Worship is a mixture of worship leaders, musicians and storytellers from the Spring Grove church.

Last year, the group signed with Furnace Music in a partnership with Integrity Music. Since that time, they have released four singles, "Holy Love," "Abide," "Lean Back" and "Greatest Love Story," all of which are available on all music platforms.

For bookings, contact https://providencecommunity.org/providence-worship.

