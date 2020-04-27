York County Prison

Work release inmate overdoses

A York County Prison inmate overdosed after not returning from work release and later was found to be in possession of drugs back at the facility, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Michael Billet, 29, is facing charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and escape, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a controlled substance, court records state.

Charles Billet

Billet, who has a lengthy criminal history, is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges, which were filed Wednesday by state police before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

According to the complaint, officers went to York County Prison in Springettsbury Township on March 10, where they were informed that Billet was fired from work release and did not return to the prison.

Police said they later received a call from York City Police informing them Billet was found on Walnut Street and had overdosed on some type of opioid. The officer told state police Billet was not charged with any crime but was being taken to York Hospital for treatment, the complaint said.

After arriving back at the prison, Billet was taken into the admissions area, where he was searched by police. While searching Billet’s right shoe, a beige, powdery substance was found hidden under his sole. A cigarette was found in his left shoe.

Billet admitted to buying heroin from a former co-worker and acknowledged he knew about the cigarette, the complaint said.

Sheetz

Free coffee for front line

Sheetz will give free coffee to workers who are on the first lines of the COVID-19 outbreak beginning Monday.

The coffee will be available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics through Monday, June 1, just show a workplace ID.

York City

Yard waste collections

York City will resume its curbside yard waste collections on May 4, a service that was suspended as an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Materials that will be collected include leaves, garden residue and branches. Grass clippings are not permitted and should be discarded with regular trash, according to a Friday news release

City residents must use biodegradable paper bags or authorized yellow yard waste cans, both of which have a 40-pound maximum.

Plastic bags are not permitted, the release states.

The city's yard waste facility at Memorial Stadium will remain closed through May.

