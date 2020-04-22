CLOSE Light clouds pass over Lake Williams in William H. Kain County Park in the early morning hours of Earth Day 50th anniversary. York Dispatch

York City

Man stable after being shot

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in York City and was taken to UPMC Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:16 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue.

York City Police said the man was walking home when he was stopped by two individuals who attempted to rob him.

The robbers shot the man once in the leg and fled the area, police said.

The victim told officers he did not know the suspects and it is not believed he was targeted in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-845-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Buy Photo Volunteer Ron Oelrich, left, of Manchester Township, hands a gallon of milk and bags filled with food to Tony Russell, of York City, at The WELL – Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

New Freedom

Food pantry available

The South York County Food Pantry provides assistance to residents living in Stewartstown, New Freedom, Shrewsbury, Railroad, Seven Valley, Glen Rock, Glenville, Jacobus, Loganville, Jefferson, Spring Grove and Felton.

Located at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., in New Freedom in the church's Outreach Center, the pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning.

If you are in need of food assistance, call 717-235-6370 to schedule an appointment.

Donations of food and household products can also be dropped off Monday through Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Buy Photo Red Lion High School senior Ranellesa Zizi loads items for her entry in the York County Solid Waste Authority Recycled Art Contest during Picker Day at the architectural salvage warehouse Refindings in York City Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Solid Waste Authority

Recycled Art Contest canceled

The York County Solid Waste Authority has now canceled its sixth annual High School Recycled Art Contest due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

With schools closed the rest of the academic year, there is no way for students to access and finish the projects, the authority said.

