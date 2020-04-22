LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The York County Solid Waste Authority has now canceled its sixth annual High School Recycled Art Contest due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

With schools closed the rest of the academic year, there is no way for students to access and finish the projects, the authority said.

