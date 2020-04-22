Recycled art contest for high school students officially canceled
The York County Solid Waste Authority has now canceled its sixth annual High School Recycled Art Contest due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
With schools closed the rest of the academic year, there is no way for students to access and finish the projects, the authority said.
