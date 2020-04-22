Buy Photo Red Lion High School senior Ranellesa Zizi loads items for her entry in the York County Solid Waste Authority Recycled Art Contest during Picker Day at the architectural salvage warehouse Refindings in York City Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York County Solid Waste Authority has now canceled its sixth annual High School Recycled Art Contest due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

With schools closed the rest of the academic year, there is no way for students to access and finish the projects, the authority said.

