Weekly online job fair

The York County Economic Alliance is starting a weekly online job fair called YoCo Workforce Connections, with the first one beginning at noon Friday.

The weekly job fair will feature York County employers who are looking for immediate hires to fill positions due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The webinar series works with postings located on preparedyork.com.

For more information or to register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIWIgmawRAyH_18jw0VYEg.

Meeting online

The York City Historic Architecture Review Board will be holding an online meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

HARB members, consulting staff and applicants will teleconference in to participate for the meeting.

To watch the meeting go to https://jmt.webex.com/jmt/k2/j.php?MTID=t4deae9deb19df771cac9ab3570a60aec: Then enter the password: Spring2020, then enter your name and email address.

Email comments or questions on agenda to York City Planner Mike Pritchard at mpritchard@yorkcity.org.

Masks available for riders

Due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, Rabbit Transit is requiring all riders to wear a mask, bandanna or scarf to cover their nose and mouth.

Through community donations, the transit service is now offering free masks to any riders who are unable to afford one for their necessary trips.

If you need a mask for transportation, contact customer service at 1-800-632-9063 or info@rabbittransit.org.

