North York

Three arrested

Three Manchester Township residents have been arrested in connection with an incident in which gunshots rang out in North York earlier this month, police said.

The unidentified shooter, a 17-year-old male, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release.

The shooter got the gun from another 17-year-old male, who stole it from his father, officers said. That unidentified juvenile is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

After firing the shots, the teen gave the gun to Alec Bode, 21, who told police he had no idea why the juvenile asked him to hold onto the firearm and he didn't ask any questions, officers said. Bode is facing charges of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license.

Police said it is unclear who or what was being shot at on the night of the incident, which occurred April 2 at or near the corner of North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue.

Officers recovered two 9 mm shell casings and one .22-caliber shell casing at the scene.

West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify a man and woman from surveillance photos in connection to a theft last month.

Electric skateboard

Couple sought in theft

West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify a man and woman from surveillance photos in connection to a theft last month.

Officers said an electric skateboard was taken March 26 from outside the Walmart located at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514 or mdewitt@wmtwp.com.

Sheetz

Hour reserved for at-risk customers

Sheetz is designating one shopping hour each Sunday for customers who are a high risk to contract COVID-19.

The special hour of operation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting Sunday at all 279 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania.

The time also will be reserved for senior citizens.

“This policy is being implemented to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable in-store experience,” the Altoona-based convenience store chain said in a news release Saturday.

“Sheetz’s store employees will not be checking IDs of customers during this hour, but asks that community members respect this reserved hour.”

Also, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, all customers will be required to have a face covering and employees will wear masks in all Sheetz stores, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent state health order.

