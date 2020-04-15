Rite Aid will open a COVID-19 self-swab testing site on Thursday in the parking lot at the York Township store. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Rite Aid

COVID-19 testing site

Rite Aid plans to open a COVID-19 self-swab testing site Thursday in the parking lot at the York Township store.

The new testing site, located at 115 Leader Heights Road, will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, the company said in a news release.

Rite Aid said it expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to eligible people who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments online at www.riteaid.com.

Penn State Extension

Master gardener program

The Penn State Extension has announced it will be offering a master gardener program for York County in August.

The mission of the program is to bring research from the university to the community. In exchange for 40 hours of instruction, trainees give 50 hours of volunteer service to the Penn State Extension.

Classes will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The cost of the program is $200, but the fee can be negotiated if needed.

For more information or to register, contact Kelly at 717-840-7408.

Hersheypark officials said they are cautiously optimistic the amusement park may be able to open for the summer season sometime in early June. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Hersheypark

Hoping for June opening

Hersheypark officials are cautiously optimistic the amusement park may be able to open for the summer season in early June.

Officials previously canceled the Springtime in the Park season in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the information currently available, and assuming Pennsylvania lifts the closure order of non-life sustaining businesses, Hersheypark is working to open in early June,” officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

Large gatherings of people are currently not advised in Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

“The safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority,” officials said. “We continue to closely monitor conditions and listen to guidance from national health officials, government agencies and our local healthy experts.”

Hersheypark said season passes purchased for the 2020 season will be honored through June 30, 2021, as will any individual tickets purchased before the summer season begins, the release said.

