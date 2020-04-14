Buy Photo Linda Tate of Manchester Township carries a senior games flag as she joins the procession of athletes during the 18th annual York County Senior Games opening ceremonies at Central York High School Tuesday, June 18, 2019. About 550 seniors aged 50 and older will participate in 48 events over the next five days. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County

Senior Games canceled

The 2020 York County Senior Games has been canceled due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak, York County announced on Tuesday.

All sponsors will be notified and refunded if payment was submitted.

For questions or concerns, contact the York County Area Agency on Aging at 717-771-9610.

New Hope Ministries

Emergency housing fund

New Hope Ministries has created a $100,000 emergency housing assistance fund for low-income families dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The fund was made possible by grants and donations received during this outbreak.

Residents in York, Adams or Cumberland counties who are facing economic hardship with rent, bills or utilities and need financial assistance can contact 717-432-2087 or www.nhm-pa.org for more information.

Agency on Aging

Learn about Medicare

The York County Area Agency on Aging has announced a state program for those new to Medicare or those who need help with options through Apprise.

Trained counselors can provide free, unbiased comparisons over the phone.

For more information contact York County Apprise at 717-771-9008.

